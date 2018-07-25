Gardaí plan to speak to Listowel stab victim

Gardaí say they intend to speak to a man who was hospitalised following a stabbing in Listowel on Monday night.

The incident took place on Church Street around 11.15pm across the road from the garda station.

Gardaí believe five men took part in the fight in Listowel on Monday night which resulted in one man being stabbed in the back.





He was taken to University Hospital Kerry; his injuries are not life-threatening.

Four men, ranging in age from their late teens to early twenties, were arrested under the Public Order Act after gardaí on patrol witnessed the fight on Church Street.

They were later released.

Gardaí are seeking a fifth man in connection with the incident and are following a definite line of enquiry.

Radio Kerry understands that gardaí know the identity of the suspect.

The men involved in the fight are from the local area.