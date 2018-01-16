Gardaí open review of investigation into death of Baby John in Cahersiveen

An Garda Síochána have opened a review of the investigation into the death of Baby John in Cahersiveen in 1984.

At a press conference in Cahersiveen Garda Station this afternoon, gardaí apologised to Joanne Hayes, the woman at the centre of the Kerry Babies case in the 1980s.

Superintendent of Killarney gardaí, Flor Murphy told the media this afternoon that it was a matter of regret for An Garda Síochána that it had taken so long, but that DNA samples now confirm that Ms Joanne Hayes is not the mother of Baby John.

Superintendent Murphy also made an appeal to the public for their help into the investigation of Baby John’s murder.

Anyone with information can contact Cahersiveen Garda Station on 066 947 3610, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.