Gardaí not treating as suspicious death of elderly man found in Tralee

Gardaí are not treating as suspicious the death of an elderly man, who was found in Tralee last evening,

The man, who was in his 70s, was found at Boherbee, near a row of houses opposite Austin Stack Park.

Detective Garda Inspector John Brennan says preliminary findings of the postmortem carried out on the elderly man, who was in his mid 70s, indicate there was nothing sinister behind his death.

There are indications of serious medical conditions and that the man had experienced a fall.

His name is not being released until all his relatives have been notified.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council held a minute’s silence in Áras an Chontae today as a mark of respect for the man who was known to have accessed services for the homeless in Tralee.

Sinn Féin councillor, Toireasa Ferris, requested the minute’s silence in respect for the man, who had been in contact with support services, and with others in similar circumstances.