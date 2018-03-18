Gardaí make a number of detections following Alcohol Test Purchasing Operation in South Kerry

Gardaí have made a number of detections following an Alcohol Test Purchasing Operation in South Kerry.

The operation, which took place in Cahersiveen on Friday evening, targeted a total of twelve premises in the town.

The operation involved a number of participants, all under the age of 18, attempting to purchase alcohol in licenced premises, including pubs, off-licences and hotels in the South Kerry town.

A member of An Garda Siochana was present at all times during the operation.

Gardaí have confirmed a number of incidents were detected, which will be subject to further investigations.