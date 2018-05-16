Gardaí in Listowel warning of latest hoax call scam

Gardaí in Listowel are warning people in North Kerry to be vigilant following a number of fraudulent calls received today from people purporting to be from the Revenue Commissioners.

Gardaí say the number coming up on the calls looks like an ‘061’ Limerick number but the calls are a hoax.

A number of people in Listowel and throughout North Kerry are today reporting the calls which request people’s bank account numbers.

Gardaí are advising people to hang up immediately adding that the Revenue will never request bank, debit or credit card details over the phone.