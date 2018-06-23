Gardaí in Killarney deny there’s a feud taking place in the town.

At the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, Councillor Donal Grady said there’s currently a feud ongoing between two parties in the town and it needs to be dealt with.

Councillor Donal Grady claimed “Killarney is the most important town in Ireland”, and any conflict in the town cannot be allowed to linger.





He says both parties involved should stop before it gets any worse.

Superintendent Flor Murphy denied there is an ongoing feud, preferring to describe it as ‘tension’.

He says gardaí have met both families involved and received reassurances there will be no further issues.

It’s believed the conflict is between two families from the traveller community, and the Irish Traveller Movement has been contacted with a view to easing tensions.

Superintendent Murphy added gardaí are not mediators but enforcers, and any criminal matter will be thoroughly investigated.