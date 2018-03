Gardaí in Kerry are warning that the latest phone scam may appear as a Cork number.

The phone number contacting people in the county begins with 022; many people may relate this code to the Mallow area of County Cork.

However, gardaí are warning the fourth digit is a 5, which means the four-digit code is from the Ivory Coast.

They are asking the public to remain cautious when answering calls from unknown numbers.