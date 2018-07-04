Gardaí in Kerry warn hauliers weighbridge is due back in operation

Gardaí in Kerry have warned hauliers a weighbridge is due back in operation shortly.

Garda Inspector Tony Sugrue responded to calls from local representatives on the operation of the mobile weighbridge, stating that it has been out of commission recently.

Garda Sugrue says the weighbridge requires calibration, and it’s due to be sent to the UK in the coming weeks.





However, he says it’s expected to be back in operation once all maintenance works are complete.

Public representatives had voiced concern that many roads in the county were being damaged due to hauliers carrying excessively heavy loads.