Gardaí in Kerry to tackle the increase in drug driving

Gardaí in Kerry say they are primed to tackle the increase in drug driving.

Figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting reveal there has been a 100% increase in the number of drivers arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Up to August 31st, ten people were arrested, an increase of five from the same time the previous year.

The Chief Superintendent for Kerry, Tom Myers, says while the number of detections is low compared to drink driving, drug driving is something the Gardaí are watching closely: