Gardaí in Kerry say they will not stand idly by while people benefit from crime.

Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy was speaking after Gardaí seized over half-a-million-euro worth of vehicles and cash in Killarney yesterday.

A joint Garda operation, targeting organised crime, searched 11 properties in the town and seized 9 vehicles.

Superintendent Murphy says the investigation is ongoing and, although no arrests have yet been made, they are currently assessing the information gathered from the raid.

He adds An Garda Siochana will not sit back while criminals profit from illegal activities.