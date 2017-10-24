Gardaí in Kerry insist the county does not have a drug epidemic.

This is despite figures from the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, revealing the number of arrests for possession of drugs for sale or supply, has increased 71 percent, year-to-date.

Gardaí made 72 arrests relating to possession of drugs for sale or supply up to August 31st of this year, up from 42 during the same period in 2016.

There were 328 arrests for possession of drugs for personal use in the year-to-date, representing a 43% increase on last year.

The number of people arrested for driving under the influence of drugs has risen 100%; however, it comes from a relatively low base–when compared to drink driving–of 5 incidents in 2016.

Speaking on the figures, the Chief Superintendent for Kerry, Tom Myers, agrees there is significant growth in the number of drug-related arrests.

However, he believes the increase in Garda detection rates is responsible for the rise: