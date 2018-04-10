Gardaí in Kerry crack down on drivers not wearing safety belts

Gardaí in Kerry are holding a two-day campaign this week to apprehend motorists who don’t wear their safety belts.

They say, despite numerous campaigns highlighting the importance of drivers and passengers being restrained, many motorists in Kerry still don’t wear seat belts.

On Thursday and Friday of this week, extra checkpoints will be set up around the county.

Garda Sean Grennan says extra resources are being added to the Road Policing Unit in Kerry to help with the campaign.

He says drivers should realise, that wearing a seat belt could save their lives: