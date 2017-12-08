Gardaí and Kerry County Council launch operation to catch abusers of disabled driver permits

Gardaí and Kerry County Council have launched an operation to catch abusers of disabled driver permits.

As part of Operation Enable, out-of-uniform Gardaí and Kerry County Council traffic wardens have been monitoring disabled parking bays in the town since 8 AM, and will continue to do so until late this evening.

As part of the operation, Gardaí and traffic wardens checked cars in disabled parking bays to see if the correct permit was displayed on windscreens.

The joint campaign observed users of the 77 disabled parking spaces, to see if motorists adhered to the law, which requires a disabled person is the motorist or passenger when a permit is being used.

By noon today, five motorists had been detected parking in a disabled parking bay without the required permit, one motorist had been detected using a permit belonging to a deceased permit holder, and three other incidents were being investigated.

The penalty for illegally parking in a disabled bay is a fixed charge or court appearance, while fraudulent use of a permit can lead to a fine of up to €3,000 and/or imprisonment on conviction.