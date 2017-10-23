Gardaí in Kerry considering the use of social media to target young drink drivers

Gardaí in Kerry are considering the use of social media to target young drink drivers.

Figures from the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting reveal young males represent the demographic most likely to drink and drive.

Up to August 31st of this year, 201 drivers in Kerry were arrested for being intoxicated while driving; of these, 100 were men aged between 21 and 40.

The gender breakdown was also heavily skewed, with 174 of the arrestees being male.

Speaking on the figures, the Chief Superintendent for Kerry, Tom Myers, agrees something different has to be done to tackle drink driving.

He believes social media may help to get the message across to young men.