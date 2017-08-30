Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was killed in a crash.

He was the driver of a van which was involved in a collision with an articulated truck near Captain’s Table on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road at around one o’clock yesterday afternoon.

He was brought to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours yesterday for a forensic examination.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.