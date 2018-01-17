Gardaí issue warning to persistent drink drivers

Those who continue to drink and drive will be caught.

That’s the message from the Traffic Corp of the Kerry Garda Division, following the release of drink driving statistics for 2017.

At the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers revealed that the number of people intoxicated while driving continues to increase.

In 2017, 297 drivers were suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, representing an increase of 10% on the previous year.

Those driving under the influence of drugs also increased; up 25% over the past twelve months.

However, the increase comes from a relatively low base of 12 in 2016.