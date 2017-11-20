Gardaí issue warning after parent drove recklessly in vicinity of Tralee school

Gardaí have issued a warning to parents about reckless driving near schools, after an accident was narrowly averted close to a Tralee primary school.

A parent who was collecting a child from the school, drove in a reckless manner in an incident in recent days, causing concern to other parents, who witnessed what happened.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Gardaí in Tralee.

Garda Mary Gardiner says no matter what the circumstances, there is no excuse for anyone to drive recklessly or at speed in the vicinity of a school: