Gardaí issue warning on ATM use after pensioner’s card is stolen in Killarney

Gardaí are warning the public to be extra careful with their ATM cards, after a pensioner in Killarney had her card stolen by criminals, who then went on a spending spree.

A woman in her 70s had her bank card stolen from her car in the Deerpark area of the town on November 21st last.

It’s believed two men were looking over her shoulder when she used an ATM machine.

One of them later distracted her, while the other stole the card from her car.

Garda Kathy Murphy has this warning for shoppers, in the run-up to Christmas: