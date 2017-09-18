Gardaí issue information for Kerry people travelling to National Ploughing Championships

Gardaí have issued information for Kerry people travelling to the National Ploughing Championships.

The event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people, is being held in Screggan, outside Tullamore in Co Offaly from tomorrow until Thursday.

Gardaí area advising that traffic travelling from Kerry, Limerick and the south west take the brown route – travel northbound on the M7 and exit at Junction 26 Nenagh South, continuing on the N52 towards Borrisokane.

In Borrisokane, traffic will take the N62 signposted Portumna, and after 5km traffic turns right onto the R438 to Cloghan.

In Cloghan, traffic will turn onto the R357 and continue towards Screggan, before being directed to parking in the designated brown car parks beside the event grounds.