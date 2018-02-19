Gardaí issue description of van believed to be connected with West Kerry robbery

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in tracking down a van, as part of their investigation into the robbery of a West Kerry shop.

O’Dwyer’s Mace, Camp was broken into, some time between 8 o’clock on Saturday night and 8 o’clock on Sunday morning.

A black Peugeot Partner van was seen in the vicinity of the shop around this time.

Garda Niall O’Connor is appealing to anyone who may have seen this vehicle, to contact Tralee Garda Station.

He says it’s quite a distinctive van, so it’s likely someone in the area might have noticed it: