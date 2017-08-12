Gardaí investigating valdalism of monument in Knocknagoshel

Gardaí in Listowel and Knocknagoshel are investigating the vandalism of a local monument.

The montment at Talbot’s Bridge is believed to have been vandalised on Thursday night.

The monument, which was unveiled by Jimmy Deenihan during his tenure as Minister for Arts, Heritage & Gaeltacht, was valdalised previously but the damage this time is more severe.

Gardaí in Listowel have confirmed they are looking into the incident but as of yet no further details have emerged.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-21000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.