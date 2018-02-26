Gardai investigating after bleach poured on children’s slide in Tralee Town Park

Gardai are investigating after the slide in Tralee Town Park was covered in bleach over the weekend.

Timmy Collins was at the children’s playground with his young daughter on Saturday evening when he noticed her jeans were discoloured after she came down the slide.

Tralee Gardai were then called and the playground was closed to allow Kerry County Council staff to clean the bleach from the slide.

Timmy Collins says there should be more monitoring of the park and he was just relieved his daughter was not seriously injured: