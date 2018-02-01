Gardaí investigating an assault in the Listowel area

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an assault near Listowel.

The incident happened at 12:20 yesterday afternoon, when a man in his late 20s or early 30s was assaulted.

It took place in Fourhane, around five miles from Listowel.

Gardai are investigating reports that four or five men were involved in a fight that led to the man being assaulted.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment, and it’s understood that he’s in a comfortable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Inspector Liam Wallace is asking people with information to call Listowel Garda Station at 0682100.