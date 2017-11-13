Gardaí investigate stabbing in Tralee

Gardai are seeking the public’s help after a man was stabbed in Tralee over the weekend.

The victim was walking towards his home in Shanakill Estate at around 7.30pm last Friday, when he was mugged.

The man was punched and stabbed when he refused to hand over his wallet.

His male attacker is described as wearing a dark hooded top with a multicoloured scarf covering his mouth.

Garda Caragh Kelly says anyone with information should contact Tralee Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Gardai are also investigating an attack on four young men in Killarney in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The attack, carried out by two young men, happened at around 3.30am, on East Avenue Road.