Gardai investigate burglary spree in Kerry

Gardai are investigating a burglary spree in Kerry in recent days.

Between last Wednesday, August 16th and Saturday, August 19th there were 14 break-ins to houses at various locations across the county.

Large quantities of jewellery and cash were among the items targeted by burglars.

Houses were broken into at Cill na gCleirach, Dingle, An Caislean Mor and Riverside Drive in Castleisland, Manor Park, Blackrock, Meadowlands and the town centre apartments in Tralee.

In Killarney, there were break-ins at Castle Ross Cottages, Muckross Grove, Woodland Park and two homes were targeted at Flesk Grove.

Homes at Fussa and St Garvan’s Terrace in Kilgarvan were also broken into.

Garda Cathy Murphy is appealing to homeowners to use house alarms if they have them, to check all windows and doors are secure before leaving, not to keep quantities of cash in the house and to catalogue jewellery.

Garda Murphy is also appealing for help in tracing the movements of a particular car which it’s believed was involved in some of the burglaries: