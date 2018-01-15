Gardaí investigate burglaries in Abbeydorney and Milltown

More than 6,000 Euros worth of tools have been stolen from the garage of a private house in Abbeydorney.

The burglary took place on Friday, some time between 10.30am and 1pm; those responsible also damaged the door of the garage.

Gardaí say the tools may be offered for sale on the black market, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at Tralee Garda station.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also investigating a burglary from a shop in Milltown.

The break-in to the Bridge Street premises occurred on Wednesday between 6 and 9pm, with a substantial amount of cash and other items being taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in this area on that evening, is asked to contact the Gardaí in Killarney.