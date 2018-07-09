Gardaí investigate attempted break-in to presbytery in Ardfert

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an attempted break-in to the old presbytery in Ardfert.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday night, some time between midnight and early Sunday morning.

The person who tried to break in, activated a burglar alarm and immediately fled the scene.





Gardaí are currently examining CCTV footage, but have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Tralee have renewed their appeal for information into an arson attack on a car outside a house in the Ballyard area of the town on July 1st.

The attack – which resulted in the car being totally written off – happened in the Springwell Gardens area between 11pm and 12 midnight on the night in question.