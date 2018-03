Gardaí have identified a suspect after a playground slide in Tralee was covered in bleach.

The incident was reported by the father of a two-year-old, who noticed a slide in the children’s playground in Tralee Town Park had been covered in the chemical.

The two-year-old girl did not receive any injuries.

According to the Irish Examiner, Gardaí have identified a suspect in relation to the case and a file is being sent to the National Juvenile Office.