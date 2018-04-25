Gardaí gathering DNA samples on Iveragh Peninsula in Kerry baby murder investigation

A request for DNA samples has been issued by Gardaí investigating the death of the Kerry baby, Baby John.

According to a report in today’s Irish Examiner, Gardaí are said to be focusing in their efforts in the renewed enquiry on the Iveragh Peninsula.

On 14th April 1984, a man found the body of a new born baby boy on White Strand, Cahersiveen.

The baby, subsequently named Baby John, had died from several stab wounds.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, gave an update at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, following the reopening of the investigation earlier this year into the death of Baby John.

The report in today’s Irish Examiner also states while mass sampling can take place under the provisions of the 2014 legislation Criminal Justice (Forensic Evidence and DNA Database System) Act, this has not been employed in Cahersiveen.