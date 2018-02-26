Gardai following definite line of enquiry after bleach is poured on children’s slide

Gardai investigating the pouring of bleach on to a children’s slide in a Kerry playground, are following a definite line of enquiry.

Timmy Collins was at the playground at Tralee Town Park with his young daughter on Saturday evening, when he noticed her jeans were discoloured after she came down the slide.

Gardai were called and the playground was closed to allow Kerry County Council staff to clean the bleach.

Garda Aoife O’Sullivan says that while a definite line of enquiry is being followed, they’re asking anyone who was in the park on Saturday and noticed anything, to contact them.