Gardaí find large quantity of drugs after searching property in East Kerry

Gardaí have found a large quantity of drugs after searching a property in East Kerry.

Killarney gardaí, along with members of the Kerry Divisional and Cork City Drugs Units, searched a property in Barraduff yesterday evening as part of a joint-operation.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit seized cannabis herb worth €140,000 in an operation on Friday evening.

In a follow up search of a home in Barraduff, Killarney gardaí, along with members of the Kerry Divisional Drug unit, seized cocaine to the value of €12,500.

Two men, in their 30s & 40s, and one woman in her 40s were arrested and were taken to Mallow and Gurranabraher Garda Stations.

They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.