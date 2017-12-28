Gardaí find car involved in Ardfert hit and run

Gardaí have found the car that was involved in a hit and run incident in Ardfert on St Stephen’s night.

It was discovered abandoned in the Walnut Grove area of Ardfert village yesterday evening.

At twenty-past-nine on Tuesday night, a car hit two people at the Square in the centre of the village.

A silver Chevrolet car left the scene without stopping, heading in the direction of Tralee.

The two people who were knocked down were taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information about the car or its driver to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.