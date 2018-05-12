Gardaí extremely concerned for the welfare of man missing in Killarney

Gardaí in Killarney say they are extremely concerned for the welfare of a man missing since 11 o’clock yesterday morning.

42 year old Matt Hodd, an ecologist and a local poet, was last seen in the Whitebridge/Millroad area of the Flesk River.

The Waterford Coastguard Helicopter conducted an air search of the area yesterday which is covering woodlands as well as waterways.

Killarney Mountain Rescue, Killarney Water Rescue, and the Civil Defense, as well as local volunteers are continuing the search today.

Mr Hodd is the founder of the monthly event Poetry in the Park, which takes place at the entrance to the Killarney National Park.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr Hodd to contact them at 064-6631222.