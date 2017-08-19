Gardaí in Dublin issue traffic arrangements for Kerry fans travelling to Croke Park

Gardaí are advising anyone travelling to the Kerry Mayo match tomorrow of an Iron Man competition taking place in Dublin on Sunday morning.

The competition begins with a swim in Dun Laoghaire before athletes bike through Dublin and towards the west of the city, into Meath, Kildare and then returning to the Phoenix Park for the run and finish.

People travelling by car or bus to attend matches in Croke Park should avoid the city centre completely and use the M50 to access Croke Park, North Bound (exiting the M50 at Junction 3, 4 or 5).

There will be no cross traffic on the Quays in Dublin City Centre between 7am and 10am on Sunday.

Gardai want to be clear that motorists need to take the M50 to Croke Park and to be aware of the electronic toll on the M50. Instructions are clearly outlined on the motorway, indicating how to pay the toll.