Gardaí continuing to investigate incident which resulted in the death of two tourists on Gap of Dunloe

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident which resulted in the death of two North American tourists on the Gap of Dunloe last week.

64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner 62-year-old Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona, died following an incident involving a pony and trap last Monday week.

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing their investigation into the death of the two tourists, who were killed instantly when they were thrown from a trap around two miles from Kate Kearney’s Cottage.

Gardaí are also liaising with members of the deceased couple’s family.

Following queries in relation to the availability of an ambulance in Killarney at the time, the HSE says two emergency ambulances responded from the Kenmare and Caherciveen areas in response to the emergency call.

Additionally, an ambulance officer also attended the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority, which investigates workplace incidents, confirms the tragedy is being treated primarily as a road traffic accident; however, they are examining the work-related aspects of the accident.