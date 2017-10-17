Gardaí continue appeal on whereabouts of Ballylongford man last seen in Mullingar

Gardaí in Mullingar are continuing to appeal for assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a man from north Kerry.

47 year old Barry Ahern from Ballylongford was last seen in Mullingar on the 4th of October.

He’s described as 5ft 8 inches in height, 11 stone in weight with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a hooded top and jeans.

Barry’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing to anyone with information to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.