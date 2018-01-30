Gardaí confirm that woman killed in Cork crash was from West Kerry

Gardaí have confirmed that a young woman who was killed in a crash in Cork this morning was from West Kerry.

The 29-year-old woman was fatally injured when the car she was driving collided with a wall and a tree near Midleton at 8.25am.

The crash happened at twenty five past 8 this morning when the young woman’s car left the N25 just beyond the Waterock junction near Midleton in Co Cork and collided with the wall and the tree.

Emergency services were alerted and paramedics attended to the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí have confirmed that the 29-year-old woman is originally from West Kerry.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been examining the crash site.

Anyone with information is asked to Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.