Gardaí confirm three sightings of a missing man from North Kerry

Gardaí have confirmed three sightings of a missing man from North Kerry.
47-year-old Barry Ahern went missing on Monday from his home in Tullahinell, Ballylongford.
He’s described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, of thin build with a shaved head and brown eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a black woolly hat with a grey stripe, brown check padded shirt, blue jacket, black chino jeans, and sky-blue runners.
Gardaí and Mr Ahern’s family are concerned for Mr Ahern’s wellbeing as he does not have medication for a serious health condition.
Superintendent Dan Keane is with Listowel Garda Station.