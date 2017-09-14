Gardaí confirm three sightings of a missing man from North Kerry

Gardaí have confirmed three sightings of a missing man from North Kerry.

47-year-old Barry Ahern went missing on Monday from his home in Tullahinell, Ballylongford.

He’s described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, of thin build with a shaved head and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black woolly hat with a grey stripe, brown check padded shirt, blue jacket, black chino jeans, and sky-blue runners.

Gardaí and Mr Ahern’s family are concerned for Mr Ahern’s wellbeing as he does not have medication for a serious health condition.

Superintendent Dan Keane is with Listowel Garda Station.