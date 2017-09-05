Gardaí asking for public’s help to identify vehicle they believe was involved in local burglaries

Gardaí in Killarney are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they believe was involved in a number of burglaries.

A number of thefts were committed in Killarney and surrounding areas on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of August last.

Gardaí in Killarney are hoping to identify the occupants of the car, whom they believe were responsible for a number of thefts in Killarney, Kilgarvan, Kenmare and parts of West Cork.

The car in question, a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf, was in Killarney the morning of Friday, August 18th at approximately 8:30 am.

Gardaí are asking members of the public if the occupants of the vehicle stayed in local accommodation or visited shops or establishments at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station.

An image of the car is available on the Radio Kerry website.