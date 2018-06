Two teenage boys were arrested for public order offences in Killarney last night.

Gardaí arrested the teenagers at around 11pm in Ballyspillane after a row broke out involving, it’s understood, a number of people.

Killarney gardaí say they don’t believe the incident is directly related to reported tensions involving two families from the Traveller community.





The matter was raised at last week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting for Kerry.