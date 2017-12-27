Gardaí appealing for witnesses to Ardfert hit and run

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in Ardfert last night.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, following the incident in the village centre.

At 9.20 last night, a car hit two people at the Square in the centre of the village of Ardfert.

The car left the scene without stopping, heading in the direction of Tralee.

The two people who were knocked down were taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries; one has since been released, the other is being held for observation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information about the car or its driver to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.