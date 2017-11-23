Gardaí appealing for public’s help following fatal crashes near Tralee and Listowel

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help as they investigate the circumstances of Tuesday night’s fatal crash on the main Tralee-Dingle road.

Cyclist, Roger O’Halloran from Derrymore, Tralee died after being involved in a collision with two cars at Tonevane sometime between 8.15 and 8.30pm.

The two drivers involved in the collision were taken to University Hospital Kerry where they were treated for injuries.

Garda Damien Callinan is urging people who were driving near Tonevane on Tuesday night between 8.15 and 8.30 and who may have observed a cyclist to contact them.

Tralee Garda Station may be contacted at 066 7102300.

Meanwhile, a man who was killed when his motorcycle and a car were involved in a collision on Monday evening near Listowel has been named.

The car’s driver was uninjured.

Pat Martin lived in Tieraclea, Tarbert but was originally from Glin.

The collision happened at Shanacool Cross, Listowel at 5pm on Monday.

Listowel gardaí are also appealing for witnesses and may be contacted at 068 50820.