Gardaí appealing for information on whereabouts of man missing from Ballylongford/Asdee area since yesterday morning

Gardaí are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a man missing in north Kerry since yesterday morning.

The man – said to be 5’6 or 5’7 in height and of slight to medium build – is missing from the Ballylongford/Asdee area since 9am yesterday morning (Monday, September 11th, 2017).

The man – who is said to have left his home in the Ballylongford area on foot – was wearing a black woolly hat, a brown check padded jacket, black jeans and sky-blue Nike trainers.

The man – who has not yet been named – has not been seen since.

Gardaí in Ballybunion are appealing for information as to his whereabouts; anyone with any information is asked to contact them on 068 – 27104.

People may also contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 – 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.