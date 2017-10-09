Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to burglaries in the county.

€1000 worth of tools were stolen from premises in Lisardboula, Farmers’ Bridge, on Thursday last.

Saws, battery drills, angle grinders and various hand tools were taken from the private property.

Gardaí are also seeking information about a burglary that took place in Market Street in Listowel on Thursday evening last, between 7:30 PM and 9:00 AM the following morning.

The property in question was entered via a rear window, and the building was ransacked.

Gardaí ask that anyone with information in relation to either burglary to visit their local station.