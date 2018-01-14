Gardai appeal for information following discovery of seriously injured man in Castleisland

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a badly injured man at St Stephens Park, Castleisland, at 5.30 this morning.

The man in his late 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he is in a serious condition

The area where the man was found is sealed off pending an examination of the scene by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or who was in the St Stephen’s Park area of Castleisland to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.