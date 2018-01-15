Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Castleisland

Gardai investigating a serious assault in Castleisland, have asked for anyone who may have seen a gathering of three or three youths in the town on Sunday morning, to contact them.

A young man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital, following the assault which occurred in the St Stephen’s Park area of the town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Two men have been arrested and are currently being detained at Tralee Garda station.

A search of the area is being carried out, and Gardaí are also conducting house to house enquiries.

Garda Sarah Jennings made this appeal for witnesses: