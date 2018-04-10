Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Gap of Dunloe accident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s accident near the Gap of Dunloe that claimed the lives of two American tourists.

The man and woman, both in their 60s and believed to be from Phoenix, Arizona, died when the pony and trap they were travelling in left the road at approximately 1.40pm.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies removed to University Hospital Kerry, where post mortems are due to take place.

The driver was also taken to hospital but has since been released.

Garda forensic experts have carried out an examination of the scene, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 71160, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.