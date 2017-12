Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Glenflesk last evening.

A 26-year-old female pedestrian died after being struck by a car on the N22 at 7.15pm; the driver of the car wasn’t injured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them at Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 711 60 or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111.