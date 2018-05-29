Gardai appeal for witnesses to collision involving car and three cyclists in Camp

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and three cyclists in west Kerry this afternoon.

The incident happened around 20 past 12 at Ballinknockane, Camp.

It’s understood the car was turning at the time.





Three male cyclists were taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life-threatening injuries; one cyclist was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious arm injuries.

The car and bicycles are to be examined by the Garda PSV Officer.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Tralee or Castlegregory.