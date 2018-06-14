Gardaí appeal to public to heed traffic restictions during Royal visit to Kerry

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy is advising motorists to avoid Killarney town centre tomorrow afternoon as Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visit Kerry.

A number of traffic restrictions will be in place in Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney ahead of the arrival of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Minor roads in and around Derrynane House and Park will be closed from midnight tonight to 12.30pm tomorrow.





In Tralee, Mary Street and Abbey Street will be closed to traffic from 7am to 2pm tomorrow while Ivy Terrace will close from 10am to 2pm.

Meanwhile traffic traveling down Denny Street in the direction of the Ashe Memorial Hall will be directed around the Ashe Memorial Hall back up Denny Street.

In Killarney traffic restrictions will be in place and Mission Road will be closed from approximately 2.30pm until 5pm.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to cooperate with directions during the Royal visit; they say every effort will be made to minimise disruption and delays.